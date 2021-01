The Associated Press article written by Aamer Madhani that appeared on page A7 of the Jan. 17 edition entitled "Trump widened racial gap with rhetoric, actions" was an opinion piece that should have been labeled as such or put in an opinion section of the paper.

Sadly, these type of articles, particularly from the AP, have become the norm rather than the exception in your paper. Perhaps more space should be allocated for opinion, from all sides, in your publication.