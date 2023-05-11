In response to Mr. Schwiebert letter, April 25, concerning "Are things getting better?"

Mr. Schwiebert stated that many major highway projects are under way in Iowa City and Des Moines that are reflecting Joe Biden's 2021 infrastructure bill. Those projects have nothing to do with Joe Biden's plan and had been in the planning stages years ago.

He also states the strong support for Ukraine which many of us agree with but Biden's domestic policy on our own borders is frankly a disgrace. The one item that I agree on with Mr. Schwiebert is faith in God, which looking at the daily headlines is no longer being taught or followed by the majority of folks in the United States or the world.

Let's hope and pray that both parties can put two new people on the ballot for 2024. If Biden and Trump are the choices we have, that pretty much tells all of us what we have to look forward to and it is not a good picture.

Bob Horton

Andalusia