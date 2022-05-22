 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Let's hope the UFOs are coming to save us

I have noticed recently that the national news has been reporting a new interest by our government of indications of strange objects, maybe space ships, or Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) as they seem to be officially designated, in our atmosphere. Since I haven no knowledge or understanding of these mysterious devices since my long ago Captain Video days, I found myself a bit intrigued. First by the return of interest in these mysterious flying machines and secondly by the fact that perhaps since the news on Earth is so grim, ugly and deplorable that elected government officials have chosen to ignore it and hope the public will look to the sky and ignore what is before their eyes.

We have an evil murderer on the loose in Ukraine and we have become a country where hate and racism have become almost common place and political differences are so rigid that there is no real hope for resolution by discussion and compromise.

I guess we still claim to be a country governed by democracy but you wouldn’t know it by the way our existing Senate and House of Representatives functions. There is no hint of working together and only efforts to block legislation, not by its merit, but by what party has presented it. Many of these elected officials are highly educated but seem to lack common sense and a willingness to accept human diversity of any kind.

Maybe we should hope that these UFO’s are actually Captain Video and his Video Rangers and they are coming to save us.

Jim Hoepner

DeWitt

