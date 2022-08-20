Letter: Let's not roll back time

In response to a writer's take on how great a return to the good ole fifties would be.

You mean the same fifties where people of color in the South were beaten, belittled, school segregated, hung?

Where if you were a person of color in the North you were denied housing in specific areas, memberships in all kinds of clubs, etc.?

Where a two-bit senator from Wisconsin could ruin your life by, without any proof, label you a no good Commie?

Where if you were a single Mom forced into the workplace, you were paid a third of what a man was making for the same job?

You mean those fifties?

You gotta be kidding.

Matt Mooney

Bettendorf