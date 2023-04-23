We need to come together to address multiple issues that together, threaten catastrophe: disastrous weather is common, people world-wide are fleeing their homes to escape war, drought, crime or deadly poverty; our economy is global, not just internal; job openings exceed those seeking work; the income/wealth gap between lower and upper percentiles of our population are unsustainably high; we are aging and our birthrate is dropping; jobs are increasingly lost to technology; we pay the highest global price for medical services with poorer outcomes. Also, there are nations that do not wish us well.