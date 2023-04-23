We need to come together to address multiple issues that together, threaten catastrophe: disastrous weather is common, people world-wide are fleeing their homes to escape war, drought, crime or deadly poverty; our economy is global, not just internal; job openings exceed those seeking work; the income/wealth gap between lower and upper percentiles of our population are unsustainably high; we are aging and our birthrate is dropping; jobs are increasingly lost to technology; we pay the highest global price for medical services with poorer outcomes. Also, there are nations that do not wish us well.
Can we pause the current name calling and cultural wars to address these? These are the issues that will determine what kind of future we will share. Despite the increasing volume and even violence in the culture wars, there can be no winner. They are a zero-sum game. Coming together to work on real issues, we stand a chance of surviving.
Glenn Leach
Davenport