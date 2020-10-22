Letter: 'Let's pretend' politics

For many Americans the catastrophic mishandling of the novel coronavirus pandemic is the pivotal issue in the upcoming election. Not surprising. Today, the nation finds itself grieving a staggering loss of life and needless suffering as well as the dire economic consequences created by a policy based on "let’s pretend" politics.

But the failure of leadership that has led us to this tragic end is not limited to Washington, D.C., and Des Moines. It’s right here. Scott County Board Chairman Tony Knobbe and Vice Chairman Ken Beck have turned their backs on every opportunity to help protect us. In lock step with the president and the governor, supervisors Knobbe and Beck refused to support a mask mandate, our most effective tactic to reduce infection rates. They even refused to protect county workers from COVID-19 by voting against a mask requirement inside the county administrative center. Meanwhile, they made arrangements to meet virtually to protect themselves.