Letter: Let's remain true

Absolute power corrupts absolutely. We’ve seen this in Illinois during Speaker Mike Madigan’s corrupt reign of four decades. The feds will determine the charges. Hopefully they will stick.

I’m reminded of Satan’s encounter with Jesus, after a 40-day fast in the desert. In Jesus’ physical weakness, the prince of darkness struck. Satan used his fondest weapon, pride.

"Turn these rocks into bread," Satan said. "You can feed yourself." But Jesus rebuked him.

Satan saved his strongest attack for last. He appealed to pride and vanity. Political power.

When the people came to crown him king, Jesus eluded them. He understands human nature and our fallen condition. That’s what he came to redeem.

Jesus didn’t come to reform politics. He came to transform the human heart and secure our eternal salvation through his death on the cross.

That should correspond to one’s spiritual life. We must choose the priorities of our lives. Politics and power should not be first.