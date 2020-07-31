Letter: Let's remain true

Absolute power corrupts absolutely. We’ve seen this in Illinois during Speaker Mike Madigan’s corrupt reign of four decades. The feds will determine the charges. Hopefully they will stick.
I’m reminded of Satan’s encounter with Jesus, after a 40-day fast in the desert. In Jesus’ physical weakness, the prince of darkness struck. Satan used his fondest weapon, pride.
"Turn these rocks into bread," Satan said. "You can feed yourself." But Jesus rebuked him.
Satan saved his strongest attack for last. He appealed to pride and vanity. Political power.
When the people came to crown him king, Jesus eluded them. He understands human nature and our fallen condition. That’s what he came to redeem.
Jesus didn’t come to reform politics. He came to transform the human heart and secure our eternal salvation through his death on the cross.
That should correspond to one’s spiritual life. We must choose the priorities of our lives. Politics and power should not be first.
Government is ordained by God. Politics is important, but it’s not our savior. The politicization of the church has been a danger since Constantine the Great mandated Christianity as the unofficial religion of the Roman Empire.
As we enter this campaign season, let’s emphasize service to all rather than power over all. The challenge and duty of the Church is to be the conscience of our nation and its leaders.
God help us to resist the prideful call of political power. Let us remain true to Christ and our Christian conscience.
Mike Steffen
Moline
