One of the very silly things Davenport did years ago was to name River Drive River Drive. The river referred to is one of the most famous bodies of water in the entire world. We should be proud of that name, instead of ignoring it, as we currently are. Along with all the other improvements being suggested and planned for, I’d like to see the entire road from Concord Avenue to the LeClaire city limits renamed Mississippi Boulevard. Anybody out there agree with me?