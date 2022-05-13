Letter: Let's rescue healthcare

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Rescue Plan helped millions more Americans afford health insurance by lowering premiums and extending tax credits under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).
These benefits are set to expire in December of this year unless Congress acts to extend them. If they expire, three million individuals will lose their insurance. In Illinois, 66,000 individuals will become uninsured. In Iowa, 15,000 people will lose their insurance. Extending these benefits is the morally right thing to do. It protects our emergency care, hospitals dealing with walk ins, our communities, and those who will die without healthcare.
Let’s ask Congress to act now to extend these benefits and improve healthcare for all Americans.
Frank Samuelson
Moline