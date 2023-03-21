British skirmishes, Indian wars, civil wars, range wars in the old west and two world wars – just to name a few. Every walk of life throughout history has had a hand in shaping and forming America.

There were good and horrific events along the way, but it was all part of our history, and history cannot be changed.

That being said, is it appropriate now to give special recognition and money perks to any certain group of people?

In 1958, JFK gave a speech at the Loyola College annual alumni banquet in Baltimore, Maryland, that has more meaning in our present day than the past. He stated, "Let us not despair but act. Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past - let us accept our own responsibility for the future."

In addition, big band icon Johnny Mercer wrote a song in 1944 that begins with, “Accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, latch on to the affirmative, and don't mess with the mister in between.”

If Americans could just come together and accept the wisdom of the above mentioned speech and song, we would all be better off than we are now.

Don Griffin

Moline