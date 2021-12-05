Letter: Let's try encouragement

Let’s try encouragement
There have been lots of opinions, discussion and debate regarding the Scott County’s plan to build a new 4- bed Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center. In addition to significantly increasing the number of beds, those supporting such a facility do mention continuing to invest in diversion, restorative justice and prevention programs. If they are really serious about such plans, this would be a wonderful opportunity to use the funding to hire tutors and trained counselors (for both the youth and families), purchase desks and books and work to play a positive role in the lives of young people. Such actions will not only benefit the youth, but they will make our community stronger and better.
I realize that a percentage of young people do need to a harsher punishment, but in my 78-plus years I have learned that positive, encouraging and caring actions have a more positive impact on most people than the “lock ‘em up” theory.
The youth detention facility has already been expanded three times. Don’t you think an alternative plan is worth a serious, dedicated try?
Jim Hoepner
Davenport
Journalism over profits
The news that Alden Global Capital has made an offer to acquire Lee Enterprises is disheartening. As part of Alden’s offer they state that they “support local newspapers over the long term”.
This is demonstratively absurd.
Alden is well known for gutting newsrooms and has admitted to diverting millions to risky bets on real estate and even Greek debt bonds. The Denver Post, Chicago Tribune and Baltimore Sun are all victims of this bottom line cutting at all cost. Read the November Atlantic cover story: “The Men Who are Killing America’s Newspapers”. An illustrative quote from the article is from Charlie Johnson, a former Chicago Tribune Metro reporter: “They call Alden a vulture hedge fund, I think that’s honestly a misnomer. A vulture doesn’t hold a wounded animal’s head under water. This is predatory.”
But it’s so much more important than just stock acquisitions. If corporations are only interested in their bottom line control of our sources of news, democracy itself is in peril. Who else but independent news professionals can hold politicians or businesses accountable for illegal acts or conflicts of interest, not to mention outright lies?
No, Lee Enterprises, do not take the deal. Stay independent from Alden and serve the readers of your publications who are your customers. I respectfully submit that your customers are more important than your stockholders. A free press is more important than corporate profits.
Jim Inmon
Bettendorf
A big thanks
The students in the Rockridge School District once again did a super job of collecting food for the Rockridge Community Food Pantry. The Rockridge Community Food Pantry did a distribution in early November, leaving our shelves looking rather bare. It was a delight to have the Rockridge students deliver box after box after box of food to our food pantry located at Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church. They even helped us sort the food so it could be boxed and shelved for future use.
What a blessing to watch them work and have their assistance.
People have so many derisive remarks about young people today, but we have nothing but praise for the students and their interest in serving the community. They help us each year and have helped to load boxes for families when we do our distributions.
Rockridge teachers Brandee Neece and Brandy Cope have been instrumental in leading the students in this community service. A big thank you for their enthusiasm and help.
Shirley and
Dewey Flemming
Rockridge Community
Food Pantry
Edgington