Letter: Let's try encouragement

There have been lots of opinions, discussion and debate regarding the Scott County’s plan to build a new 4- bed Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center. In addition to significantly increasing the number of beds, those supporting such a facility do mention continuing to invest in diversion, restorative justice and prevention programs. If they are really serious about such plans, this would be a wonderful opportunity to use the funding to hire tutors and trained counselors (for both the youth and families), purchase desks and books and work to play a positive role in the lives of young people. Such actions will not only benefit the youth, but they will make our community stronger and better.
I realize that a percentage of young people do need to a harsher punishment, but in my 78-plus years I have learned that positive, encouraging and caring actions have a more positive impact on most people than the "lock 'em up" theory.
The youth detention facility has already been expanded three times. Don’t you think an alternative plan is worth a serious, dedicated try?
Jim Hoepner
Davenport