A letter titled “Trump pursues upholding Constitution” was full of unholy misinformation.

Every human should exert themselves to respect one another and NOT act like a hoard of rabid haters. Whether you walk into a church, mosque or synagogue, we are equal. But in this letter the racism took over and showed how Trump and the Republican Party has turned into a cult. Where people are following ONE person and think he is the second coming of God. Cult followers are being used to destroy our judicial system, all the decency of people, and is attacking and maiming our civil liberties.

This letter did not sound very Christian and showed no empathy for asylum seekers who just want a better life. These people are not bringing drugs into this country; it is our own citizens that is flooding this America with drugs.

Please learn how our national debt works. Trump added $7.8 trillion (the highest percentage of any president) in JUST 4 years.

I don’t understand why evangelicals are so fond of Trump. He viciously attacks people, has no empathy and definitely does NOT follow Judeo-Christian principles. He can’t even quote one verse from the Bible.

Fatal flaws of the cult (Trump, Republicans) and evangelicals are worshipping Christofascism. Fear of differences in people (homophobic, xenophobic), book banning, civil rights, women’s rights, voting right, etc.

Sinclair Lewis said, “When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in a flag and carrying a cross."

Kathy Andon

Colona