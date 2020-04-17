Letter: Letter was hate speech

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was shocked when I read the April 14th letter titled Time to Eliminate America's Enemies. In it the writer says the Afghanistan peace deal is unfit. He continues with "President Trump said he could actually win that war if he killed 10 million extremist." He goes on to write "What's President Trump waiting for? Annihilate all of America's enemies and win the war against extremists."

The irony here is frightening. An American openly writes that we should kill people because "they" are extremists. Really?! I'm shocked that this is even in print. It is an egregious, dangerous example of hate speech.

He concludes by writing "It's time for Western civilization to give the world something to remember." Again ironic, he suggests annihilating 10 million people is civilized. This isn't civilized or rational. It suggests committing terror and genocide is the answer to our own security. I emphatically disagree.

Dennis Olson

Long Grove

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0