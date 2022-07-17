 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Letter writer gives himself away

I am writing in regard to Jim Turner's letter of July 14th.

I realized two things after reading and then rereading his entire letter.

1) He never took a critical thinking course in college, if in fact he ever made it that far in his education.

2) He spews out "percentages" and "statistics" as if he did "research" in the area of crime, criminals, and the relationship of "honest" citizens with guns and the "1.3" % of criminals who bought their guns legally.

Are there any patterns to the mass shootings you ask?

And then you answer your own question with three "facts."

And then, just to verify what I am already sure of, you use the term "leftists" towards the end of your letter.

Really?

You gave yourself away there.

I bet you are offended being called a right-wing fanatic, or a fascist.

My suggestion to you, stay in Fenton, and avoid the "Democratic-run" cities where all this violence occurs.

And if you don't like the results of a fair Democratic election, fall to the ground and hold your breath, beat your fists on the ground, and claim everyone is out to get you.

It's worked for Donny for years.

John A. Rogers

Rock Island

