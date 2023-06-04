As I read the letter to the editor by Rue Monroe of Davenport a few weeks ago I chuckled to myself. In the letter, Rue objected to Gov. Reynolds giving $500,000 to Crisis Pregnancy Centers. This statement was followed by Rue saying that she/he, doesn’t know what a CPC does, then followed this by a list of several things that CPCs do.

I also didn’t know all of what a CPC does so I went to one and talked to the director. What I learned was that all of the statements Rue made about CPCs were wrong.

I challenge Rue to visit one of the centers with me so she/he can be educated concerning a CPC.

Richard Phillis MD

Rock Island