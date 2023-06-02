Ron Kopko offers startlingly incorrect opinions about immigrants in a May 30 letter. Kopko suggests that since 1776, “our country” fought for freedoms that immigrants now claim. Yet Spain, France, Germany and Poland contributed aid and soldiers to the Revolution, and many Native Americans and enslaved people (legally defined as non-citizens) also fought for American independence. By the mid-19th century, about half of the U.S. military was foreign-born; 10% of the Union army at the Civil War’s end were formerly enslaved people. About 20% of the forces in the Civil War and WWI were immigrants; one-third of the immigrants who served in WWII weren’t citizens.

Kopko also perpetuates myths about current immigrants. The 2021 Census found 37% of immigrant workers are employed in management, business, science, and the arts – just 6% less than U.S.-born workers. The U.S. Immigration Council reports that 25% of all U.S. engineers and nearly 40% of computer hardware engineers are foreign-born. They represent 30% of all physical scientists and 32% of economists. In 2021, the Association of American Medical Colleges noted that 20% of doctors working in the U.S. were foreign-trained and have been essential to filling physician shortfalls, especially in underserved communities.

Immigrants and non-citizens have been and are essential to the U.S. military and to current needs in the critical fields that Kopko lists. While Kopko seems upset that the United States must “care for” immigrants, it’s long been immigrants who have cared for us.

Jane Simonsen

Davenport