Letter: Letting the days unfold

August was named for the Roman emperor, but the term means "stately, sublime, radiant, glorious," all which apply to this past week of weather that persuaded me to ignore the outside world and let the days unfold. I was rewarded by "unearned blessings" — ones I didn't expect.

The morning papers went unheeded. Instead, I switched on my classical station then playing Haydn's Piano Concerto #11, new to me. It was like champagne for breakfast. A ruckus by my labs, Brodie and Gus, alerted me to danger across the fence where a brilliant red fox lazed in the grass, oblivious to us.

A later check revealed not Mr. Renard, gone on his foxy chores, but a half-grown deer weaving through the light and shadows of the wooded ravine beyond our lawn. Deer are fellow citizens in the neighborhood, and it's another blessing to glimpse their graceful passage throughout the seasons.

My "blessings" remind me of Ralph Waldo Emerson's poem "Days" wherein the "Daughters of Time ... marching single in an endless file ...

"To each they offer gifts after his will ..."

Yet so often we ignore the true gifts, the blessings, and take instead the tawdry, the gaudy, the material. In Emerson's poem, he chooses the wrong gifts, and under the Daughter's veil he "saw the scorn."