Letter: LFC sale was bad for Bettendorf

The Bettendorf Life Fitness Center has been the go-to place for hundreds of thousands of Quad-Citians for recreational purposes for several decades. If the proposed partnership with the Y is approved the LFC as we know it will cease to exist.
About 130,000 people used the LFC in the fiscal year 2021-2022. That’s 130,000 people engaging in activities ranging from basketball, volleyball, badminton, tennis, pickle ball, weight and aerobic training, and much more.
Youth and high school sports teams hold practices at the LFC. The LFC is a multi-purpose facility open year-round, and those 130,000 individuals chose the LFC over the Y. Under the proposal, the Y would provide $6 million in funding for the replacement pool at Splash Landing, but it cannot be a net $6 million if the LFC is turned over to the Y. The city is assessing the LFC’s value at $1.4 million — that’s a 72,000-square-foot facility at about $19.44 a square foot. Where in today’s real estate market will you find a similar facility so undervalued? Appropriations for the LFC amount to 1.7% of the entire Bettendorf city budget. It is a valuable, multi-purpose asset that benefits a large segment of Bettendorf and surrounding communities. “Gifting” the LFC to the Y would be a great loss to the community-at-large.
Joe Dooley
Davenport