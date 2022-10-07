Letter: LFC sale was bad for Bettendorf

The Bettendorf Life Fitness Center has been the go-to place for hundreds of thousands of Quad-Citians for recreational purposes for several decades. If the proposed partnership with the Y is approved the LFC as we know it will cease to exist.

Youth and high school sports teams hold practices at the LFC. The LFC is a multi-purpose facility open year-round, and those 130,000 individuals chose the LFC over the Y. Under the proposal, the Y would provide $6 million in funding for the replacement pool at Splash Landing, but it cannot be a net $6 million if the LFC is turned over to the Y. The city is assessing the LFC’s value at $1.4 million — that’s a 72,000-square-foot facility at about $19.44 a square foot. Where in today’s real estate market will you find a similar facility so undervalued? Appropriations for the LFC amount to 1.7% of the entire Bettendorf city budget. It is a valuable, multi-purpose asset that benefits a large segment of Bettendorf and surrounding communities. “Gifting” the LFC to the Y would be a great loss to the community-at-large.