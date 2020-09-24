Letter: Liars

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2016, Mitch McConnell held President Obama’s nomination for the Supreme Court hostage for 293 days. He used the excuse it was too close to the election.

No less than 14 prominent Republicans have over the past four years weighed in on what should be the tradition and appropriate method in the event of a death in an election year.

Here are the responses of four of them; all were in agreement what to do when this tragedy occurs.

Ted Cruz (2016): “It has been 80 years since a Supreme Court vacancy was nominated and confirmed in an election year. There is a long tradition that you don’t do this in an election year”.

Lindsey Graham (2018): “If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait to the next election”.

Chuck Grassley (2016): “A lifetime appointment that could dramatically impact individual freedoms and change the direction of the court for at least a generation is too important to get bogged down in politics. The American people shouldn’t be denied a voice”.

And last, but not least: