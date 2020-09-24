 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Liars
topical

Letter: Liars

{{featured_button_text}}

In 2016, Mitch McConnell held President Obama’s nomination for the Supreme Court hostage for 293 days. He used the excuse it was too close to the election.

No less than 14 prominent Republicans have over the past four years weighed in on what should be the tradition and appropriate method in the event of a death in an election year.

Here are the responses of four of them; all were in agreement what to do when this tragedy occurs.

Ted Cruz (2016): “It has been 80 years since a Supreme Court vacancy was nominated and confirmed in an election year. There is a long tradition that you don’t do this in an election year”.

Lindsey Graham (2018): “If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait to the next election”.

Chuck Grassley (2016): “A lifetime appointment that could dramatically impact individual freedoms and change the direction of the court for at least a generation is too important to get bogged down in politics. The American people shouldn’t be denied a voice”.

And last, but not least:

Mitch McConnell (2016): “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president”.

The other Republicans were: Rubio, Perdue, Tillis, Burr, Blunt, Gardner, Portman, Johnson, Thune and Alexander. Given what they’ve said over the last several days, it seems they are all liars.

Jim Eccher

Orion

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Greedy

On Sunday, Aug. 30, there was an article about the Iowa-American Water Company, with a headline that said, "Utilities Board sets rate-hike hearings."

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A reply

In reference to John Farral's Sept. 17 letter: If voting for President Trump makes my character no better than his, then voting for Joe Biden …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News