It’s with great risk I write this letter. I will be challenged and demonized by our good friends on the far left, or maybe at this point, just simply the left.
This past Saturday, my television was saturated by weeping and gnashing of teeth as well as the ocean of tears from the women demonstrating about how terrible the president and his sadistic followers are for separating the children from masses of people entering this country without being invited.
Many of these illegals are bringing small babies and young children in a careless regard for the safety of these little ones. The illegal entry to the United States of America is taken as a right by these border jumpers, edged on by a minority of open border extremists. These extremists have been on the nickel of taxpaying citizens most of their lives. However, there seems to be a scattering of the Hollywood crowd that runs back to their gated communities to feel safe from these people that they encourage to defy the laws of the country. It’s OK, as long as they don’t have to support them.
Now, the two-cent question, an overwhelming number of these, so called protectors of children, have no thought about the number of children that will be forever separated from their mothers and fathers due to abortion. If I understand, it is OK to kill full-term children, but immoral to separate the children from the border jumpers.
Leo McLain
Eldridge