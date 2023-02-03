The insane asylum, (formerly known as the United States), is slowly being taken over by the inmates.

Cases in point: In New York they want to eliminate natural gas appliances. In California they want to do away with combustible engines that operate on fossil fuel. Then we have climate change fanatics like Al Gore.

In a recent speech he says in "a few years, the oceans will be so hot, they will boil." We have all of these climate change alarmists telling us if we don't eliminate fossil fuels, we are all doomed. Yet at the same time we have these climate activists like John Kerry or Al Gore riding around the world in their private jets. Then hopping into their gas guzzling limousines to take them to their meetings. What hypocrites they are.

In our big cities crime is out of control. Criminals are robbing people and businesses, beating people up and after they are caught, they are back out on the street the next day. This is crazy, when will it stop?

This country is heading in the wrong direction. A lot of your readers know what they are.

Most of this craziness is happening in left wing cities and states. If they succeed, they will pull us down to the level of a third world country. Let's hope we still have enough people left with common sense to stop it.

Ron Kopko

Cordova