Ever notice how the left redefines the meanings of words and never gets called out for doing it?

Here are a few examples:

"Genital mutilation" is now redefined as “Gender Affirming Care.”

Gender dysphoria is the feeling of discomfort or distress that might occur in people whose gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth. Transgender and gender-diverse people might experience gender dysphoria at some point in their lives. (Some argue) 80% of children diagnosed with gender dysphoria outgrow it, so why are we treating kids with hormones at ages as young as 9?

“Recession,” the broadest measure of economic activity, the often-cited identification of a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth. After two months of negative GDP growth numbers the Biden Administration changed the definition to - National Bureau of Economic Research that looks at a broad range of data in deciding whether or not there is a recession.

“Vaccine,” Vaccines are products that help the immune system combat invading disease per CDC May 2016. When the COVID vaccine was first forced on us, it was to prevent the disease. That fits the original definition. When the vaccine was proven not to work, the definition changed to lessen the effect of a disease.

I don’t need to define inflation; we all know what it is. The major cause is the administration printing money. The Biden cure is to raise interest rates, hurting the average person, while they continue to print money. Why not cut government spending instead?

Jim Turner

Fenton