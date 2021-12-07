Letter: Liberty or anarchy?

So many letters to the editor demanding unrestricted liberty. Letters denouncing government. Legislation banning socialism/communism/liberal thinking. For your information, coding your insults (Brandon) isn't the same as intelligence, and wearing a flag pin doesn't make a patriot.
Try this, all you "Don't Tread On Me" flag-wavers: When planning your next riot/insurrection/protest, see if you can get there driving only on private roads; no highways for you. Remember, governments build highways, and you vote against infrastructure bills.
If you fly, no public airports; the FAA manages air traffic as part of a government safety system; liberty-lovers should not partake.
If you happen to be injured during your riot, only private hospitals and ambulances; no government-subsidized medical treatment of any kind. You can always drink bleach/take anti-malaria drugs/ingest horse dewormer for your injuries. The dark web says these are sure-fire cures for anything that ails you. Don't get the point? Then it's back to class for a lesson in civics (the rights and obligations of citizens in society). But no public schools, community colleges, or state universities, not for government-haters. Wouldn't want to be hypocrites.
Liberty! Freedom to drive 100 mph through a school zone, yell "fire" in a crowded movie theater, cheat on your taxes, cough on someone's immuno-compromised grandma, then sit back and enjoy the totally unnecessary chaos and suffering that result. I'm not too worried, though; in the end sanity always prevails over anarchy.
James Driscoll
Bettendorf