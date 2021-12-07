 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Liberty or anarchy?
topical

Letter: Liberty or anarchy?

So many letters to the editor demanding unrestricted liberty. Letters denouncing government. Legislation banning socialism/communism/liberal thinking. For your information, coding your insults (Brandon) isn't the same as intelligence, and wearing a flag pin doesn't make a patriot.

Try this, all you "Don't Tread On Me" flag-wavers: When planning your next riot/insurrection/protest, see if you can get there driving only on private roads; no highways for you. Remember, governments build highways, and you vote against infrastructure bills.

If you fly, no public airports; the FAA manages air traffic as part of a government safety system; liberty-lovers should not partake.

If you happen to be injured during your riot, only private hospitals and ambulances; no government-subsidized medical treatment of any kind. You can always drink bleach/take anti-malaria drugs/ingest horse dewormer for your injuries. The dark web says these are sure-fire cures for anything that ails you. Don't get the point? Then it's back to class for a lesson in civics (the rights and obligations of citizens in society). But no public schools, community colleges, or state universities, not for government-haters. Wouldn't want to be hypocrites.

Liberty! Freedom to drive 100 mph through a school zone, yell "fire" in a crowded movie theater, cheat on your taxes, cough on someone's immuno-compromised grandma, then sit back and enjoy the totally unnecessary chaos and suffering that result. I'm not too worried, though; in the end sanity always prevails over anarchy.

James Driscoll

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Scary

What is going on with the Republican Party these days? The party has decided to appeal to many uneducated, uninformed, misinformed, social med…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Liberty

"Plays, farces, spectacles, gladiators, strange beasts, medals, pictures, and other such opiates, these were for ancient peoples the bait towa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News