Letter: Liberty

"Plays, farces, spectacles, gladiators, strange beasts, medals, pictures, and other such opiates, these were for ancient peoples the bait towards slavery, the price of their liberty, the instruments of tyranny. By these practices and enticements the ancient dictators so successfully lulled their subjects under the yoke, that the stupefied peoples, fascinated by the pastimes and vain pleasures flashed before their eyes, learned subservience as naively, but not so creditably, as little children learn to read by looking at bright picture books."
This is from "The Politics of Obedience" by Étienne de La Boétie.
Would you agree that true liberty means telling people what they don't want to hear? The "Plato's Cave" scenario that I'm witnessing is almost incomprehensible. As our slavemasters parade numerous spectacles before our eyes, the bread and circus that our sports games portray is not far away from the events of the past, albeit we have more "masters" than the days of old. (Politicians and appointed crooks.)
I ask this question. If the government takes 50% of your income vs. 100%, does that make you half a slave? Don't think you're a slave? Try not paying your property or income taxes for one year. (then they'll send the "dogs" after you.)
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."
Tom Keith
Moline