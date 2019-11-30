Letter: Libraries are vital

With the closing of the Rock Island branch library on 30th Street, it will be a very sad day. For many years it has been so close and convenient for so many people. I have gone there for a very long time. There are so many people who will hate to see the doors close for good. The location is perfect.

If they do open a library at the Tri-City Jewish Center on 30th Street, it will take a long time.

Still it would be nice if it happens. I want to say if not for the public library all these years I would have never been able to correspond the way I have. It has provided me with addresses from all over the world. I have traveled near and far without leaving town. Any information I have needed they have been there for me and still are my source of help.

Libraries are so important. The Moline Library has also offered help.

When this library closes in December it will be like losing a friend. So many feel this same way. I will shed a few tears and think of all the times I walked through the doors. I'll miss seeing the people who worked there. They are like family. I appreciate all the help and all the information given to me.