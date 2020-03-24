Letter: Libraries worth the investment

Letter: Libraries worth the investment

When the libraries reopen, pick up a copy of The Library Book by Susan Orleans. It is in equal parts the story of the 1986 fire, which destroyed or damaged a million books in the Los Angeles Central Library, and a tribute to what libraries do for a community.

While the tale of the fire and its primary suspect will entertain as well as inform, Orleans' reflections on the advantages libraries afford will remind you what a smart investment we continue to make in funding them.

Bill and Chris Gallin

Davenport

