Recently, Clinton Public Library staff learned that a Clinton resident was found to have images of children in an explicit manner in his possession, according to police. Some of these images were viewed on the library’s computer and he admitted that he took pictures using his digital camera of these images while at our library, police said. We understand that our patrons might be confused about this situation and how this happened.
We want to be absolutely clear — Clinton Public Library does not tolerate the abuse of children or any other patrons. We promise our community that we will do everything we can to protect our patrons, their privacy, and we will work with police regarding this man’s alleged conduct. The library staff was not aware of any wrong doings while this patron was at the library. Otherwise, we would have stopped it and local law enforcement would have been immediately alerted.
The library profession has a long-standing commitment to an ethic of facilitating, not monitoring, access to information. In all areas of librarianship, best practice leaves the user in control of as many choices as possible. We care very much about your privacy and will do everything in our power to protect it. All library users have a right to be free from any unreasonable intrusion into or surveillance of their lawful library use.
Additionally, we want to remind our patrons that the library is a public space. We do our best to make sure it’s a safe space for everyone, however, the library is welcome to all. We encourage you to stay with your children and keep an eye on them. We care deeply about our patrons, no matter what age they are, and will do everything we can to help ensure each and every one has a safe and enriching experience with us.
Holly Youngquist
Clinton
Editor's note: Youngquist is director of Clinton Public Library.