The state of Iowa Library and its stewardship of state and federal funds providing direct aid to Iowa libraries now report to the Department of Administrative Services, making knowledgeable oversight critical. Iowa has more public libraries per capita than any other state. In great part, Iowa communities thrive because their libraries have adequate representation at the state level, receive support, and have a conduit of communication through active Library Commissioners.

The Library Commission and State of Iowa Library Advisory Councils are citizens, library workers, and educators who strategize, guide and facilitate the work of public, school and academic libraries as well as museums. Their collective dedication, experiences, and skills are essential to the good work and impact created by information access throughout the state. Commissions reflect the values and perspectives of Iowans all around the state and enable the state library to provide services which answer to the priorities and needs of all Iowans.

This commission should not only remain as a governing board, but also have the vacancies be filled. Specialized focus on funding structures, library standards, and the rapid change of digital access to information requires a community of engagement Iowans through the Commission to help navigate the future of knowledge sharing.

Libraries educate our children, develop workplace readiness and entrepreneurial support around the state, build community, and bring quality of life. I ask library users and library workers to continue to support libraries by supporting their transparent and robust structure of governance.

Sam Helmick

Iowa Library Association President

former Iowa Commission of Libraries chair

Iowa City