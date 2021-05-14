Letter: Lies and name-calling

I, like many people, was surprised by the decision to not run for re-election by Rep. Cheri Bustos. Despite not always agreeing with her, I feel she has done a darn good job of representing and promoting the needs and interests of our district. I was therefore extremely disappointed to read the reactions of Esther Joy King, a Republican candidate for the seat, and Mike Berg, a spokesman for the Republican Party. King had the good graces to at least thank Bustos for her service, but both of them made sure to snidely remark that she was "destined to lose" in 2022. If Bustos had announced her intention to run again, I could understand their remarks, but this was a cheap shot at an inappropriate time.