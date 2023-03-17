Have you asked yourself how a democracy starts to collapse. The answer will be lies and disinformation. Lies of “commission” is a flat out lie. Lies of “omission” is not necessarily untrue, but misleading. I listen to GOP political actors make commission and omission statements every day. This is where democracy takes a tailspin into fascism.

Radicalization starts with a group of weak people, brainwash them, make them feel validated and give them the tools to be their worst selves. They fall into the black hole of lies where good people lose their individuality and then our democracy degrades. Bombastic GOP politicians lack kindness and truth in their words. Republicans have betrayed their commitment to the American people in exchange for power and money. Before you know it, you will be hiding under your bed, while an armed “militia” hunts you down just like Hitler's Germany on the “Day of the Swords.”

Do you want to follow a shameless “ultra” MAGA that is out for retribution, plus destroy our Democracy? Someone that has lied from gas stoves to which demagogue is close to his bosom. I'm sick of his nasty unintelligent blathering rants and the existence of his underlings (McCarthy, Boebert, Greene, and of course Jordan).

I don't think our founding fathers thought the actions of ignorance from lies was “freedom of speech”.

Let's hold our politicians and the American people to truth and kindness, that we all deserve, so we can remain a well-functioning democracy.

Kathy Andon

Colona