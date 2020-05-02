Letter: Life saving, or life-taking, drugs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Will the coronavirus help end the death penalty in the United States?

The governors of the 25 states which still have the death penalty, especially those hoarding drugs used to euthanize death row prisoners, must decide whether they want to give up the drugs to save the lives of those suffering from coronavirus and are on ventilators.

According to a report in the newspaper on April 22, a group of health professionals, including seven pharmacists, have requested these drugs to use in health care facilities. The drugs used in executions are needed to help treatment of patients on ventilators.

Some states may be hesitant to release their drugs because they had difficulty getting them from pharmaceutical companies, which oppose their use in executions. So state officials must decide whether they want to use the drugs they are hoarding for planned executions or release them to save the lives of coronavirus patients who are on ventilators.

Dr. Joel Zivot says putting a patient on a ventilator without drugs "...would be torture."

In 1976, the Supreme Court approved resuming the death penalty and decided in 2015 using the drugs as a lethal injection does not constitute cruel and unusual punishment.