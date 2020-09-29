Letter: Life skills

In September 1988, I attended a one-hour graduate credit class at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The state of Iowa at that time gave teachers discretion in spending training dollars on graduate classes. I was interested in learning about conflict resolution. The class was taught by Suzanne Miller from Kenosha. I admit I enjoyed watching Lake Michigan lapping at the timbers of our class building as I ate supper.

Suzanne related to us how conflict resolution was not only successful in her school, but also in the nearby community. She explained how one young man, an eighth grader, acted as mediator in disputes involving other students, but also involving adults.

Davenport Schools at one time supported a conflict resolution program. One such program was ably administered by LaeUna Dewitt, now retired from Smart Intermediate. She can recount hundreds of positive experiences to this day.

In a perfect world, conflict resolution would again be taught in both Davenport, Iowa, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, as well as in other cities. I hope schools can use this gift of time, and it is truly a gift, to change pace and to grow in new formats. I hope they can step back and reconsider some things, which while not strictly academic, would provide students with the life skills necessary to have a long, happy and successful life.