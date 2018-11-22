Recently, President Trump’s administration in Washington D.C. laid out their commitment to make E15 available at gas stations year-round. I have farmed for many years in Scott County, and this would be a major victory for area producers.
E15 is a fuel blend made with 15 percent ethanol. It also happens to be cleaner while providing consumers the opportunity to save 5 to 10 cents a gallon.
Unfortunately, for far too long, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has implemented restrictions on the sale of E15 to only eight and a half months of the year – keeping it off the market during the entire summer driving season. This is unacceptable and we need to keep pushing for greater market access for Iowa grown biofuels.
Iowa’s congressional delegation, led by Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Joni Ernst, have been strong champions for rural Iowa on many issues. It is critical they continue to work with the administration to ensure the EPA moves quickly and officially lifts the sales ban on E15.
Kerry Gruenhagen
Walcott