The Quad-Cities area has been blessed with some very special monuments. There is not a single one that doesn’t need some work and they all must have regular maintenance.

There are two that have importance to me. Several years back as co-chair for the I.B.E.W. LU 145 community volunteer committee I worked on the in-ground lights for The Hero Street monument. Today, it is unfortunate none of those work now and have been replaced by solar power flood lights that don’t do enough to honor the deep importance of this monument.

On the southern part of Arsenal Island is where the daughters of the American Revolution had the replica of Fort Armstrong built. My maternal grandmother was a DAR member and is my connection. Yes, it too is in great need of help very soon. How many of you drive by it on a regular basis giving it little notice?

I will donate solar lighting to outline the north and west lower roof lines. Low key warm white with dusk to dawn controlled. Hero Street 12-volt LED’s spots, floods, mono color full tilt RGB color changers. I offer this in hopes of drawing some much needed attention to raise awareness and money for repairs and maintenance. Just need permission from the groups responsible for them. And some help now being disabled. Thank you.

Minister Gerhard Max Schemel III

Retired Master Electrician

Rock Island