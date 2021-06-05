Letter: Limit screen time

Breaking up is hard to do.

That should be the name of a song. Oh, it already is. Remember Neil Sedaka?

During the past 16 months, screen usage has soared among school-aged children. The New York Times reported that by May, 2020, screen usage by children had doubled from the same time a year ago. Also, an Ipsos survey found that more than 20% of parents reported their children spend an average of more than 10 hours per week on screen-time entertainment.

Now that gathering-in-groups restrictions are being lifted, parents are facing the challenge of weaning their children off these highly addictive electronic devices. Both Axios and the Wall Street Journal recently offered parents some recommendations: resetting pre-COVID technology rules, leaving devices at home and ensuring that parents are modeling good behavior with screen-time; also, setting a timer and creating incentives.

Pediatricians and psychologists alike agree that screen time is addictive and can be harmful. Plus, what about the lack of exercise while you’re just sitting there?

Between smartphones and school-issued laptops, kids are more connected than ever.