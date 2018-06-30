We, the undersigned citizens of Davenport, call on our city officials to make Lorton Avenue a cul-de-sac at 53rd with restricted access limited to emergency vehicles and school bus traffic only.
Without such modification, we object to the proposed zoning change along 53rd from residential to commercial. The alternative vision we are proposing will reduce impact on surrounding businesses, neighborhoods and commuters; increase traffic safety on 53rd and Lorton Avenue; reduce congestion during peak travel times; resolve residential traffic concerns and preserve the quiet, family friendly neighborhoods to the south.
Jeff Talbert
Davenport
Editor's note: This letter was co-signed by a number of Davenport residents.