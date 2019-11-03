{{featured_button_text}}

I think this negative press against the Davenport School Board members for selling Lincoln School to a non-profit is seriously overblown. The deal they made happened to be the only no-strings-attached offer the district was presented with and will result in the building being used as a safe place for our youth to go after school and on the weekends.

Who wouldn’t want a safe haven for our kids? Seems like a no-brainer to me. As a parent who also has a Davenport residence, I am thankful that our school board didn’t sell out to the highest bidder.

Thank you, Davenport School Board.

Patty Erskine

Blue Grass

