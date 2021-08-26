 Skip to main content
Letter: Lincoln's mistake
topical

President Abraham Lincoln made his big mistake in 1861 when he didn’t let the Southern states of the Confederacy secede from the United States. We would have saved over 600,000 lives and the U.S. would be a much better, more prosperous nation for it.

Without the backward South, which the other states subsidize through federal tax transfers, we would save billions of dollars each year. The South gets back from the U.S. Treasury much more than the South pays in taxes. Due to Lincoln’s big mistake, we are saddled with backward Southern states that live on federal welfare.

The year 1861 was certainly a regrettable turning point in U.S. history.

Gary Heath

Davenport

