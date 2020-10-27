Letter: List of lies

Less than 100 years ago a new European leader emerged. He was able to energize a crowd with his unique speaking ability. His followers loved him. One of the traits of his speeches was demonization of certain groups in society and the use of what President Truman called "the big lie." This consisted of untrue statements which initially shocked the listener, but after being repeated over and over again, became perceived as truth, or at least mostly true by many who heard him.

We are now in an important election cycle. Big lies are being repeated over and over again in an attempt to cause Americans to believe that they must be true. Gasoline will go to $13 if we elect a certain person for senator. Most of the candidates from a certain party are socialists. Mail-in ballots, which have been used for decades, are inherently fraudulent. Democratic candidates are trying to take all our guns away. Almost all immigrants are criminals. The COVID-19 pandemic has been handled beautifully. Having COVID-19 is no big deal. Anarchists are trying to destroy the country and only I can save it. My opponent is going to destroy America. Taxes will skyrocket if you vote for this person.

The list goes on.