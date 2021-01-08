Letter: Listen, GOP voters

On Nov. 3, about 74 million people voted for Donald Trump. Many if not most of them didn’t vote "for" him, but rather "against" the changed ideals of the Democratic Party. And, of course, vice versa for the Joe Biden voters.

Being in the first group, I can understand that Republicans may retaliate against the behavior of the Democrats, not only at the upcoming inauguration but also in the next four years. But, tempting as that is, we GOP voters that are of faith know that vengeance is the sole privilege of our Creator.

So, let’s take the high road. Let’s support Biden’s leadership, especially in trying to unite our nation. "Unity" doesn’t mean that we must all think alike; historically, all governments advocating such have failed. Instead, it means peacefully working with our differences for the good of the country, like the Greatest Generation did when it ran things.

So, what can we do? We can start by sincerely listening to opposing political views in our everyday conversations. Ask the person pointed questions as to why he believes as he does. We don’t have to agree with him, just listen. We may find that we aren’t as divided as we thought we were.

Let’s be the "Party That Listens," not bashes.