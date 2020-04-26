Letter: Listen to the experts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during the past two weeks, an average of 2,300 Americans have been dying each day from COVID-19. That far surpasses cancer and heart disease as the top cause of death in the United States.

If that pace continues unchanged, we could lose a million Americans in a little more than a year. Sadly, the rate at which Americans are dying has been increasing each week.

We all want life to get back to normal, but if we resume normal activities too soon in the absence of a vaccine, then the rate at which people are dying could easily double or triple and hospitals all over the country would be overwhelmed by the multitude of desperately ill people coming through their doors.

This isn’t a hoax or media hype. We need to take this seriously, listen to the medical experts and follow their advice to mitigate the spread of this deadly disease for as long as it takes. Otherwise, the death toll could realistically be in the millions.

Jeff Brammann

LeClaire

