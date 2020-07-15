Letter: Listen to the people

Enough is enough.

While watching our country disintegrate the last few years, I think it is high time for our lawmakers – local, state and national – to listen to how the average American citizen feels. We are sick and tired of so many things being decided only on a political basis and "what’s in it for me." The disastrous situation we are in with the COVID-19 pandemic and racial disparity can only be blamed on the divisive political fighting.

If we don’t start turning things around now, things will not improve after the November elections, no matter who or what party gets in office. Almost all the political ads you hear today are running the opponent down – not telling what he or she will do if elected.

While it is important to let our lawmakers know how we feel, this alone will not get to the core of the problem. We must speak up and take action ourselves. This may mean attending local, state and national planning sessions, donating to and participating with groups fighting to improve what we feel is right, and voting in every election.

Ron Peterson

Andover

