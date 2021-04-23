Letter: Listen to the silence

As I sit at home listening to the coronavirus news with its alert on increasing infections, I feel overwhelmed. I turn down the sound on the television and hug myself. My heart is pounding fast and then slows to its old rhythm. I hear the soft silence around me, and it comforts me.

I remember that with every generation, the human race experiences difficult and deadly events, be it war, environmental disaster, or ravages of disease. Our everyday life has changed, and the virus has brought us fear, exhaustion, and feelings of isolation.

But- there is still an invisible cord that holds us. It will always be there. So we will discipline ourselves. We’ll keep our distances and wear our masks. We are going through a very tough period but we will survive. We’ll look back in the near future, breathe deeply and proudly, smile with joy, pat the earth, and hug each other again. We’ll be strong and unafraid.

We’ll also treasure and always remember those who have moved on from this earth. I like to think that we’ll all live forever in the hearts of others and possibly in heaven or an afterlife.

So, listen to the silences. Don’t get discouraged and, please, never give up.

Linda Larson

Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0