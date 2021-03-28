Letter: Listen to us

I consistently wonder where, when and how a politician decides where their loyalty lies? Usually it appears that it depends on which way the wind is blowing. It often doesn't seem to matter what is wrong or right, only that some outside influence is satisfied. I hear it often at all levels of government. While in attendance at some county board and municipal council meetings I hear elected officials say, "I was elected to make these decisions" or, "I think I should vote (for or against) a certain motion."

Rarely do I hear anything that considers what the constituents who elected them want.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney votes for impeachment, and then her constituents censure her for it. Sen. Mitt Romney moves to Utah and seems to lose all of his conservative dedication, the people in Georgia elect Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green and the House beats her up and takes her off committees. I practically never agree with the decisions made by the senator that is representing me, Dick Durbin.

Wouldn't it be something if our elected politicians really tried to find out how we felt on a particular matter before they voted. Far too often they seem to concentrate on their own personal projects rather than those of the voters that elected them.

Bill Long

Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0