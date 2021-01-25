Letter: Listen

I so much appreciate Professor Dan Lee’s essay, "An Ethic of Common Decency", recently added to your Opinion page. He stressed that "we have become a society of people who aren’t very good listeners." I agree. It is a rare occurrence now that we have intelligent dialogues with those with whom we disagree.

All productive dialogues begin with the discipline of listening well, as well as speaking loudly. I have found a vehicle that has assisted me greatly in working on this discipline – Braver Angels. The pledge of members is as follows:

• As individuals, we try to understand the other side’s point of view, even if we don’t agree with it.

• In our communities, we engage those we disagree with, looking for common ground and ways to work together.

• In politics, we support principles that bring us together rather than divide us.

The restoration of civility between citizens of our beloved republic begins with each one of us. I will be a co-moderator of an online workshop using Zoom entitled "Skills for Bridging the Divide" on Jan. 31 from 2-4 p.m. that assists in improving both speaking and listening skills.