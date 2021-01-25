 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Listen
topical

Letter: Listen

{{featured_button_text}}

I so much appreciate Professor Dan Lee’s essay, "An Ethic of Common Decency", recently added to your Opinion page. He stressed that "we have become a society of people who aren’t very good listeners." I agree. It is a rare occurrence now that we have intelligent dialogues with those with whom we disagree.

All productive dialogues begin with the discipline of listening well, as well as speaking loudly. I have found a vehicle that has assisted me greatly in working on this discipline – Braver Angels. The pledge of members is as follows:

• As individuals, we try to understand the other side’s point of view, even if we don’t agree with it.

• In our communities, we engage those we disagree with, looking for common ground and ways to work together.

• In politics, we support principles that bring us together rather than divide us.

The restoration of civility between citizens of our beloved republic begins with each one of us. I will be a co-moderator of an online workshop using Zoom entitled "Skills for Bridging the Divide" on Jan. 31 from 2-4 p.m. that assists in improving both speaking and listening skills.

I invite all to learn more about our efforts and register for the workshop by going to the website, braverangels.org.

Dean Sutton

East Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bad law

Scott Reeder’s (Jan. 14) column regarding police abuse in Illinois needs to be countered. He states that "Black and brown people have borne th…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Be ready

On Jan. 2, information about the risk of natural disasters from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was featured in this newspaper. A busy…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Unfair

No matter your age, it’s always fun to go the YMCA. They have Silver Sneakers programs for the seniors and daycare and after-school programs f…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Shameful

If there is anything like a shared religion in the United States, it is the First Amendment. And journalists should be its high priests.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News