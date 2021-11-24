Letter: Listen

As humans, we continually seek to learn and understand the world around us. According to Transform Inc., "Eighty-five percent of what we have learned is through listening." Yet, I believe our society is losing the art of listening. The news, social media, as well as conversations we have with others, are all filled with personal opinions. They seem to want to shove their ideas in our faces. We become hostile toward each other without even taking a moment to understand the other person’s viewpoint.

So many conflicts could be resolved if we paused and let the other party express his thoughts and opinions before attempting to convince them that we are right. By listening, we can better approach a conversation with someone who has differing views. We can be powerful in our debate by choosing the precise issues that come between us. The only way we can know these issues is by listening.

Listening also allows us to understand the things that matter to those who do not have a strong voice. If we agree with them, we can be a voice for them. Knowledge is power. We gain knowledge by learning, and as the statistic I quoted earlier states, we learn the most by listening.