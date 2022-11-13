Letter: Litter is not just on the ground

Soon enough fall foliage will leave the trees and the “winter disguise” will be in place again. Sounding like a broken record, litter is not just solid waste that I just spent another hour picking up off the ground, it is above our heads as well.

Look up everyone, the skyline is littered with dead and dying trees, the result of dropping tree maintenance to the bottom of the budget for decades. Dead trees are unsightly, and continually shed “trash” which litters walks, streets, lawns and waterways. Dead trees cannot help the atmosphere clean itself. In serious storms with high winds, dead trees represent real danger to people and structures.

Professional arborists are highly skilled in preserving and caring for our precious trees. It is the business of everyone, not just the professional companies. I challenge the tree companies to pick a small part of their home cities to donate service to clean up/remove trees to get the process started. I challenge the neighbors in your part of your city to gather with their chainsaws and have “firewood days” to clean up as many trees as you can safely do, then, call the pros. Remember, the “all or nothing” approach to tree maintenance is very, very expensive.

Caryl Altemus

Moline