 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Litter is not just on the ground

Letters logo

Soon enough fall foliage will leave the trees and the “winter disguise” will be in place again. Sounding like a broken record, litter is not just solid waste that I just spent another hour picking up off the ground, it is above our heads as well.

Look up everyone, the skyline is littered with dead and dying trees, the result of dropping tree maintenance to the bottom of the budget for decades. Dead trees are unsightly, and continually shed “trash” which litters walks, streets, lawns and waterways. Dead trees cannot help the atmosphere clean itself. In serious storms with high winds, dead trees represent real danger to people and structures.

Professional arborists are highly skilled in preserving and caring for our precious trees. It is the business of everyone, not just the professional companies. I challenge the tree companies to pick a small part of their home cities to donate service to clean up/remove trees to get the process started. I challenge the neighbors in your part of your city to gather with their chainsaws and have “firewood days” to clean up as many trees as you can safely do, then, call the pros. Remember, the “all or nothing” approach to tree maintenance is very, very expensive. 

People are also reading…

Caryl Altemus

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: City bus driver was rude

Letter: City bus driver was rude

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, I used the city bus to go from Moline to Davenport to Goose Hollow. I put in 70 daffodil bulbs last week, then Tuesday, I …

Letter: Think about it

Letter: Think about it

How does banning fossil fuel affect the production of metals, plastics, and glass needed to feed the bulk of manufacturing in America? How doe…

Letter: Vote for Caleb Copley

Letter: Vote for Caleb Copley

I recently retired from the Scott County Attorney’s after thirty-two years of being a paralegal. As such, I have seen what it takes to be an a…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News