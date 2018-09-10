I am doing some easy and difficult things to make this a better world for future generations. I will do more. Here are five hard things to do:
- Check out a restaurant. Does it have recyclable cups, silverware or containers? If not, ask if it could provide them. If given plastic straw, say no straw please.
- Check out my place of work. Does it recycle the metal, paper, plastics? If not, take them home to clean and recycle.
- Check out a product I bought. Is the packaging marked as recyclable? If not, text/email the company expressing your wish for recyclable or reduction of packaging.
- Reduce shopping therapy. Buy wisely. Buy locally. Reduce buying — everything we buy will eventually end up in the landfill. Just because we have the time to shop, or the money to shop, doesn’t mean we have to buy. How many latest, greatest products have we bought that collect dust?
- Eat better. Have one meatless meal a week or one meatless day a week. Eat less meat and dairy. Animal agriculture contributes more to climate change than cars.
I will speak up and educate.
Charlene Lange
Iowa City