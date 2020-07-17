Letter: Live life your way

Life is too short and happiness so rare

Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom. Living a life avoiding doing something stupid does only one thing for you. It never gives you the opportunity to see what you really can do. You need to choose honesty over perfection every time, then have the ability to adapt and overcome. Failure will only build your character.

If you've got nothing going for you today, you need to get yourself together. Now is the time to make up your mind, because you want to make sure all the good times aren't slipping away. Smile, grow, want, crave, feel, always make every minute count.

Some days you have to rise above the storm and you will find the sunshine. Sometimes we need fantasy to survive the reality. Be silly. Be fun. Every time you find some humor in a difficult situation, create your own sunshine.

One of the best lessons you can learn in life is trying to master how to remain calm. To do that, make your own kind of music. Remember, a smile is king and then begin to sing even if nobody sings along with you. Be different. Be you, because life is too short to be anything but happy, and you will win.

The happiest people don't have the best of everything. They just make the best of everything they have.